Coronavirus

COVID-19 study finds how long the virus lives on surfaces

By
Researchers learned through a study that COVID-19 lasted longer on smooth surfaces than other studies had found.

A study published in Virology Journal focused on smooth surfaces like plastic, paper money and glass cell phone screens. It found the coronavirus lasted about a month and survived best at lower temperatures, specifically 68 degrees.

SEE RELATED STORY: Study finds COVID-19 mutation spreads even faster

It also lasted longer on smoother surfaces rather than complex surfaces like cotton.

The CDC reported there are no documented cases of surface transmission in the U.S., and the amount tested in the study was so small it's unlikely to cause infection.

"Another important factor is that we still don't know what an infectious dose is," said Shane Riddell, a scientist at The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation. "So, even though we were able to recover the infectious virus up to 28 days, that may not be enough to actually cause an infection, but I think the key message really is to wash your hands where possible and sanitize your hands with an alcohol-based disinfectant often."

SEE RELATED: Houston may have advantage against COVID-19 in the fall

Researchers said the study reinforces the need to take the normal precautions we have been taking by wiping down surfaces and washing our hands often, especially as we head into the colder months.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronavirusresearchstudyclinical trialssciencecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
Houston ISD teachers return to campus
Fauci says he was taken out of context in new Trump campaign ad
Free COVID-19 tests at Texas colleges fall short of goals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court nominee Barrett faces Senate despite pandemic: WATCH LIVE
Houston celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
Houston ISD teachers return to campus
2 killed when Kia crashes under big rig on FM-1960
1 of 2 victims was shot in head during freeway shooting
October heat will fade soon
Amazon Prime Day 2020: Deals you won't want to miss
Show More
Houston-area city named in top 5 best under-the-radar 'burbs
Burger spot owner closed several times, but pandemic didn't win
Quiet in the Gulf, no immediate concerns elsewhere
Jill Biden set to visit Houston for early voting rally
Early voting in Texas starts this Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News