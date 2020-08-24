Society

Texas Education Agency announces new COVID-19 tracking system for public schools

A new tracking system will monitor and report confirmed COVID-19 cases in public schools statewide starting in September, according to a joint press statement from the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

According to the Aug. 20 press release, school systems will be required to report COVID-19 cases to the DSHS, and this data, including cases and outbreaks on campuses, will be posted publicly. TEA officials are still finalizing details of the reporting process with the consideration of feedback from school districts.

INTERACTIVE: WHAT LEARNING COULD BE LIKE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC


"Data on the number of cases in schools is of paramount interest to parents, students, teachers, staff, public health experts, policymakers and the larger community," officials said in the statement. "This information will be submitted to DSHS any time there is a positive case in a campus community."



This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.

Video above is from previous post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonmedicalcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19educationschoolteachercommunity impact newspaperstudent safetystudentsvirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marco upgraded to hurricane, Laura takes aim at Houston
Gov. Abbott declares state disaster for 23 Texas counties
Harris and Galveston counties say prepare to evacuate
Galveston Co. Judge discusses preparations for Hurricane Marco
Hurricane prep kits done on a budget
Foul play 'highly suspected' in case of missing 2-year-old
Parents 'adopt teachers' to show support during pandemic
Show More
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19
'Be Someone' replaced on Houston railroad bridge
Tropical storm slashes southeast of Puerto Rico
Man crashes into 6 cars in downtown, threatens to shoot witnesses
More TOP STORIES News