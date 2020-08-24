Texas Education Agency announces new COVID-19 tracking system for public schools

According to the Aug. 20 press release, school systems will be required to report COVID-19 cases to the DSHS, and this data, including cases and outbreaks on campuses, will be posted publicly. TEA officials are still finalizing details of the reporting process with the consideration of feedback from school districts.
INTERACTIVE: WHAT LEARNING COULD BE LIKE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC
"Data on the number of cases in schools is of paramount interest to parents, students, teachers, staff, public health experts, policymakers and the larger community," officials said in the statement. "This information will be submitted to DSHS any time there is a positive case in a campus community."
Joint Statement from TEA and @TexasDSHS on Creation of COVID-19 Data Tracking System for Texas Public Schools #txed pic.twitter.com/WWCXv4maaZ— Texas Education Agency (@teainfo) August 20, 2020
