COVID-19 has caused 50% of Texans to experience financial hardship

A new survey found that half of Texans have suffered financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Episcopal Health Foundation created a statewide survey regarding the impacts of COVID-19 through random phone interviews in both English and Spanish between the months of August and September.Fifty percent of Texans said the pandemic caused them and their household financial hardship. Of those, 62% are Hispanic, 74% don't have health insurance and 61% are households which earn less than $50,000 per year.It's not just the financial toll. Texans also said they are skipping out on medical care due to the pandemic.More than one-third of Texans said they or someone in their household skipped or postponed some type of medical care due to the pandemic.Of those who went without care, researchers found 91% said they skipped preventive care like checkups, mammograms, colonoscopies, and child immunizations.The survey also found that most Texans are afraid of another wave of COVID-19.