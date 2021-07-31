Summer activities may look different as COVID cases continue to rise

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A number of businesses are implementing new COVID-19 policies after the Center For Disease Control revised its guidance.Galveston tourists are about to see signs they haven't seen on the island in months.This week, the CDC guidance said fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors. Because of this, some restaurants have made changes."I'm OK with that," tourist Paulus Lee said. "Personally, it doesn't hurt, and I have my mask over here."The Mosquito Café is one of the many businesses that made a change."We're suggesting it," Mosquito Café's director of operations James Clark explained. "We're not making it mandatory because it's not a state mandate by any means. But, we are asking that they do and that they wear them while they're not seated."Clark also serves as president of the Galveston chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association. He said his business isn't the only one where you'll see a change."It's about a 50-50 split," Clark said. "Most are going towards what we're doing where they're requiring staff to be fully masked again and suggesting to the customers to be masked as well."Space Center Houston is also making a change. On Monday, visitors must wear masks inside the museum.The cruise company, Royal Caribbean made a change too. Its cruises start in Galveston next month.The company's CEO said all passengers, even those who are fully vaccinated, must show a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding in August for any trips longer than five nights.Change is not just coming to Galveston, but economic leaders in the Houston area say you may start to experience more guideline restrictions in other businesses starting this weekend."It's the American choice," Lee said. "It's the American freedom and just common sense, and I think that's what's missing for the last couple months."The Greater Houston Partnership sent ABC13 a statement about businesses making changes.Private businesses are allowed to make their own changes, but it can't come from the government.In March, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order allowing county judges to reduce business capacity to 50% if hospitalizations reached a 15% capacity for a week in each region.On Thursday, he reversed the order, and took local control away.