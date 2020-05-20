21-year-old man wanted for sexual abuse of a child in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a fugitive wanted for sexual assault of a child.

On November 25, 2019, HPD received a report of sexual assault that occurred in the 5900 block of Longmeadow Street.

Police say the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse.



Detectives learned that 21-year-old fugitive Courtney Blacklock Jr. allegedly abused the child victim.

Crime Stoppers describes Blacklock as a black male, approximately 6'3", 130 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
