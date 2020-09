Digital coupons can save you money with these tips

EMBED >More News Videos "To shop now or not to shop now, that is the question." Press play to learn more tips on navigating holiday shopping during a pandemic.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Like everything else, coupons have gone high tech, and if you don't know where to look, you could be missing out on savings and even cash back.You probably know about Kroger and H-E-B , they have coupons that can be found after downloading their apps to your phone.If you are ordering online, clipping the coupon digitally and applying it to your order is easy to do.There are also cash back apps like ibotta.com You go to the site or use the app, and then you shop the stores you normally visit. Qualified purchases can earn you cash back.If you are a fan of the old fashioned coupon, sites like coupons.com allow you to print them off.But the Coupon Contessa , Nora Kapche, says you should also look at a site called Honey and its browser extension for your home computer."Once you put it on your computer, when you are shopping, it will come up like a little pop-up box and it will give you the best coupon codes that are out currently. It will apply the coupon code that will save you the most money," Kapche said.Another tip is if you are using digital coupons at the store, avoid the self-checkout line.Go to a register that's staffed by an employee. That way, if there is a problem like the code or coupon not working, you can work it out right away.