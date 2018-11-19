A couple of robbery suspects are facing charges after deputy constables said they lured their victim on a dating app.Melvin Johnson and Jeanette Wilson, both 17, were arrested Sunday after a short pursuit on the Katy Freeway.The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office says the pair set up their 23-year-old victim, who picked up Wilson and drove her to her apartment in the 6400 block of Ella Lee.The victim, who was expecting to have sex with Wilson, was beaten instead, deputy constables said.Johnson is accused of jumping the victim before stealing his car.The victim was left with bruises and lacerations after the attack. His stolen car was found a short time later.Both Johnson and Wilson are facing charges of robbery with serious bodily injury.