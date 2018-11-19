Couple used dating app to lure Houston robbery victim with sex before stealing his car: Deputies

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators said Melvin Johnson and Jeanette Wilson were arrested Sunday after a short pursuit on the Katy Freeway in the victim's stolen car.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A couple of robbery suspects are facing charges after deputy constables said they lured their victim on a dating app.

Melvin Johnson and Jeanette Wilson, both 17, were arrested Sunday after a short pursuit on the Katy Freeway.

The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office says the pair set up their 23-year-old victim, who picked up Wilson and drove her to her apartment in the 6400 block of Ella Lee.

The victim, who was expecting to have sex with Wilson, was beaten instead, deputy constables said.

Johnson is accused of jumping the victim before stealing his car.

The victim was left with bruises and lacerations after the attack. His stolen car was found a short time later.

Both Johnson and Wilson are facing charges of robbery with serious bodily injury.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyonline datingtexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Girl, 6, allegedly killed baby brother while dad shopped
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 2 dead, including gunman
Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison for killing family
Robbers beat elderly Houston man with machete
Skimmed in Katy: Victims giving heads up of tainted gas pumps
Dashcam video released of deadly deputy-involved shooting
2-year-old beaten to death for potty training accidents
Bodies of nearly 100 slaves to stay at FBISD construction site
Show More
Tekashi69 among 4 arrested on racketeering, weapons charges
Rolling Stones to play Houston for first time in decade
Viral challenge: Ask mom how to microwave a turkey
6 trapped in skyscraper elevator drop more than 80 floors
Tijuana protesters chant 'Out!' at migrants camped in city
More News