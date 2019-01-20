A newly-released autopsy report shows the couple who fell to their deaths in Yosemite last year were both intoxicated during the time of the accident.Vishnu Viswanath, and his wife Meenakshi Moorthy, fell hundreds of feet from Taft Point, a dangerous, but popular location for photos.An autopsy released Friday shows both had apparently been drinking alcohol before getting too close to the edge of the peak.The couple had been hiking in an area with steep terrain before they fell approximately 800 feetTheir bodies were recovered the next afternoon by Park Rangers, who had to use technical climbing and rappelling techniques to reach the location.