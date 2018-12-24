Couple accused of punching trooper and throwing soiled underwear during DWI arrest

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the details.

Eyewitness News
ROOSEVELT, Long Island --
A couple is accused of punching a New York State Trooper and throwing soiled underwear during a DWI arrest.

Michael Nelson, 38, was pulled over near Exit 21 of the Southern State Parkway in Roosevelt and was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

While being taken into custody, police say Michael head-butted the trooper several times, in addition to striking the officer.

Michael's wife, Alexandra Nelson, 29, also of Long Beach was taken into custody as well. The couple was then taken to the East Meadow Barracks for processing.

While at the station, officials say Alexandra spit at the officers and threw her shoes and soiled underwear at them. She was charged with attempted assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental information and disorderly conduct.

Michael was charged with driving while intoxicated, assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and harassment.

The Nelsons are awaiting arraignment at First District Court.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIassault
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officers expected to recover after fiery crash in SE Houston
Child killed and many displaced after apartment fire in SW Houston
Wall GoFundMe hits $16 million, but how would US get money?
Armed bystanders open fire on suspected shoplifters
Father of Marine impaled in Pasadena car crash speaks out
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
Indonesia searches for tsunami victims as death toll hits 373
Massive grass fire at I-45 Gulf Freeway in Galveston County
Show More
Drink up! It's National Eggnog Day
FDA warns consumers about bacteria found in avocados
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
Tom Hanks surprises fans at In-N-Out
Burglar dresses up as Rudolph then breaks into store
More News