Person found dead in Fort Bend Houston backyard may have been shot, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person found dead in a southwest Houston neighborhood next to a high school campus appeared to have been shot, police said Wednesday.

The Houston Police Department said its Southwest Patrol officers were called at 1:35 p.m. to the 6300 block of Costa Mesa Drive near Court and Chimney Rock roads, where the city limits overlap with Fort Bend County.

HPD's Homicide Division added that the call was for a male's body in a backyard. The person's age was not immediately disclosed.

STORY UPDATE: 16-year-old dead in backyard was in shootout with mystery driver: HPD

Police initially received an assist-an-officer call before upgrading it to a shooting. At least two people, not necessarily suspects, were detained, HPD said.

The neighborhood is just a block north of Fort Bend Independent School District's Willowridge High School. Eyewitness News contacted the district to determine whether any precautionary measures were made amid the police response.

