Corvette company gets first look at damages after deadly blast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Corvette Services, which lives right across the street from Watson Grinding and Manufacturing in northwest Houston, got the chance to see the aftermath of last month's explosion on Tuesday.The car company says they had about $1 million worth of classic cars at its business when the explosion occurred."We had two 3,000 sq. ft. building filled with cars, and they were virtually destroyed by the explosion," owner of Houston Corvette Services Gordon Andrus said.The road between the company and Watson Grinding and Manufacturing is still blocked off with debris covering the street.Andrus told ABC13 that seeing the destruction up close for the first time was a lot, especially knowing that he could have been at work during the time of the incident."My poor wife of 47 years started crying when she saw it, but we're all covered. We're moving on," Andrus said.On Tuesday, employees started getting the cars out of the building. Andrus said there were 17 cars in total."We're digging out the cars, the equipment, the material and the parts out of there and relocating to our new location," Andrus said.Houston Corvette Services is now set up down the street from its original building.Andrus estimates the repairs will cost about $300,000 to $400,000."The cars are all here. They're all damaged, but they're all salvageable. They're all repairable, that's what we do. It's Houston Corvette Service, so we can fix a Corvette," Andrus said.According to the Insurance Council of Texas, 300 auto claims have been filed since the explosion, and more than 500 homeowner claims have been filed, including claims through home, rental and condo insurance.Andrus said the cars at his business are insured, and everyone at his company is okay."Nobody lost any lives or was hurt, so we're just making the best of it. Other people have it worse," Andrus said.