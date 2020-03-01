'Presumptive positive case' of COVID-19 found in Fort Bend County, officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5980314" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Do Houston hospitals test for COVID-19? Is SXSW cancelled? Should you go to the rodeo? It's time to address the coronavirus myths.

-Cover your coughs & sneezes. If you don’t have a tissue, cough/neeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. Remember to wash your hands! — Health & Human Ser. (@FortBendHealth) March 3, 2020

Fort Bend ISD is aware of the presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County. The safety of our staff and students is always the top priority and we will continue to monitor and take the guidance of the CDC and local health officials. — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) March 5, 2020

Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.

Practice healthy hygiene habits every day to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. If you don't have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. Remember to wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.



FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- City leaders in Stafford are now investigating after they were notified about a patient who came back as presumptive positive case for COVID-19 in Fort Bend County.The Stafford fire chief says they responded to a call on Tuesday morning and three firefighters then assisted the patient."Our personnel on the fire truck assisted with patient care, packaging and loading the patient. We then returned to service. EMS transported to a local facility here in the Fort Bend County area. Additional steps and tests were taken at the hospital," said Chief Larry Di Camillo.Fort Bend County health officials say a presumptive positive case came back concerning a man in his 70s, who had recently been abroad.The test was sent to the CDC in Atlanta by plane.Once they receive it, county officials say it takes between 24-48 hours to get results. The county says the patient was in stable condition at the hospital.News of the virus has left the community on edge.Pediatrician Dr. Subodh Bhuchar says the key is not to panic."I want to make sure people understand, it's not something as ordinary or as frequent as we've seen in the regular flu. We've seen so many regular flus a (coronavirus) is going to be one of the rare things."As far the as the three firefighters, the chief says they are not showing any symptoms of the virus. If the tests comes back positive from the CDC then they'll seek guidance from health officials."This presumptive case is actionable and we are treating it as a positive," said Fort Bend County Judge KP George. "Fort Bend County Health and Human Services has started an epidemiological investigation and is leading the effort to quickly identify close contacts with the individual. Close contacts may include family members, co-workers, emergency responders, and other contacts.""This case was associated with travel so, we do not have any evidence of community spread at this time," said Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Jacquelyn Minter.This is the first positive test result for COVID-19 in Texas outside of the passengers returned under federal quarantine from Wuhan City, China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship.According to DSHS, the test was performed at the public health lab in Houston and will be confirmed by testing at the CDC.Meanwhile, Fort Bend ISD posted on Twitter saying the district is monitoring the case closely."Having a COVID-19 case in Texas is a significant development in this outbreak, but it doesn't change the fact that the immediate risk to most Texans is low," said DSHS commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt. "This travel-related case reinforces the fact that we should all be taking basic hygiene steps that are extremely effective in limiting limit the spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory illnesses."