Mayor Turner tours COVID-19 testing site at Delmar Stadium

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner will tour the COVID-19 testing site at Delmar Stadium Saturday afternoon.The tour comes a day after Gov. Greg Abbott announced his plans to start reopening Texas.However, on the heels of the announcement, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Friday he and his top officials are assessing the guidelines from the state, and he expects to name on Monday a local leader to see the reopening of the city through.Turner impressed upon the importance of a "measured approach" to reopening. Abbott's executive order stipulated all retailers in the state can reopen starting next Friday but on a "to-go" basis.The mayor cited several factors for the steady approach to rolling out the governor's guidelines. Turner added two more coronavirus deaths in his city, raising the death toll to 31. All of the deaths so far involved people with underlying health conditions.Working on that fact, Turner said he had the most medically-vulnerable Houstonians in mind for any method and timeline of reopening.