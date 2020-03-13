You can search for free school meals through Texas site

HISD and Houston Food Bank offered food distribution at Cesar Chavez High School Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.
Curbside pickup service will be available, but social distancing is required at all HISD food distribution sites.
Families who do not have transportation and must walk to the site can stand in line but will be required to stay six feet apart from each other. HISD Police and staff volunteers will be there to enforce these measures and help control the crowd.
"Social distancing is a key measure we must implement to prevent the spread of COVID-19, so adding curbside pickup and keeping lines spaced out are important steps," said HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan. "Thanks to our partners at the Houston Food Bank and our police and staff volunteers, we are able to safely distribute meals to our families in need during this time."
In addition, TXschools.gov is a new Texas Education Agency-backed website that searches meal pick-up locations.
ALDINE ISD
On Friday, Aldine ISD announced that it will offer free curbside meals to eligible students who are 18 and under.
Starting on March 16 through March 20, and on March 23, families will be able to go to certain Aldine ISD campuses to pick up breakfast and lunch.
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. The meals will be located at the front of each school.
Curbside Meal Campuses:
- Aldine High School
- Aldine Middle School
- Carroll Elementary
- Blanson CTE High School
- Drew Academy
- Ermel Elementary
- Carver High School
- Garcia Middle School
- Escamilla Elementary
- Davis Senior High School
- Jones Middle School
- Francis Elementary
- Eisenhower Senior High School
- Mead Middle School
- Greenspoint Elementary
- MacArthur Senior High School
- Shotwell Middle School
- Harris Elementary
- Nimitz Senior High School
- Teague Middle School
- Jones Elementary
- Kujawa Elementary
CLEAR CREEK ISD
Starting Monday, March 23, CCISD will be offering free drive-through lunch and now breakfast on weekdays only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drive or walk up to the front entrance of the campuses below to receive meals for each child that is present 18 and younger.
- Greene Elementary - 2903 Friendswood Link Road, Webster
- League City Elementary - 520 Walker, League City
- McWhirter Elementary - 300 Pennsylvania, Webster
- Stewart Elementary 330 FM 2094, Kemah
- Whitcomb Elementary - 900 Reseda, Houston
CY-FAIR ISD
Curbside breakfast meals, lunch and dinner will be available for children and teens up to 18 years old starting Monday, March 16.
Breakfast will be available from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Lunch will served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and dinner meals will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Children and teens do not have to be enrolled in Cy-Fair ISD, but must be present to pick up a meal.
The meals can be picked up at the following schools:
- Arnold Middle School
- Bane Elementary School
- Cy Creek High School
- Cy Lakes High School
- Cy Park High School
- Cy Ridge High School
- Cy Springs High School
- Danish Elementary School
- Francone Elementary School
- Frazier Elementary School
- Holbrook Elementary School
- Horne Elementary School
- Kirk Elementary School
- Langham Creek High School
- Thornton Middle School
Goodson Middle School will be added to the list starting Tuesday, March 17.
CARPENTER ELEMENTARY
5002 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX 77536
(Use parent drop-off lane/north entrance off Pasadena Boulevard between Bonnette Junior High and old Carpenter Elementary)
DEEPWATER ELEMENTARY
309 Glenmore Dr, Pasadena, TX 77503
(Use bus lane/north entrance off Meadowlake Road)
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Only meal pick-ups will be offered. On-site dining will not be available.
FORT BEND ISD
Fort Bend ISD is expanding its 'grab-and-go' meals to 12 additional campuses. The meals are at no cost for children and teens up to 18 years old along with students of any age with disabilities starting Wednesday, March 25.
Children and teens do not need to be enrolled in Fort Bend ISD to get free breakfast and lunch, but they will need to be present in order to pick up the meals. Breakfast will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The new campuses are:
- Ridgegate Elementary
- Briargate Elementary
- Blue Ridge Elementary
- Heritage Rose Elementary
- Burton Elementary
- Goodman Elementary
- Rosa Parks Elementary
- Ridgemont Elementary
- Lantern Lane Elementary
- Armstrong Elementary
- Mission Glen Elementary
- Mission Bend Elementary
The district will continue offering this service at these 11 campuses:
- Travis High School
- Hodges Bend Middle School
- Kempner High School
- Sartartia Middle School
- First Colony Middle School
- Dulles High School
- Missouri City Middle School
- Elkins High School
- Ridge Point High School
- McAuliffe Middle School
- Hightower High School
GOOSE CREEK ISD
Offering a Grab and Go breakfast and lunch for all children (18 and under) on weekdays, starting Monday, March 16, for lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Breakfast also will be served, starting Tuesday, March 17, weekdays from 8-9 a.m. Children (18 and under) may go to one of the following locations:
- Banuelos
- Bowie
- Carver
- Highlands
- Travis and San Jacinto elementaries
- Gentry and Horace Mann junior schools and GCM
- Lee and Sterling high schools
HOUSTON ISD
Due to the threat of inclement weather, HISD is rescheduling food distribution sites set for Friday, March 20 to Monday, March 23. Additionally, food distribution sites will extend operations throughout the week.
Breakfast and lunch will be served:
Monday, March 23
- Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 9 a.m. - noon
- Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly Ln., 9 a.m. - noon
- Booker T. Washington High School, 4204 Yale St., 9 a.m. - noon
- Burbank Middle School, 315 Berry Rd., 9 a.m. - noon
- Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Dr., 1 - 4 p.m.
- Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 1 - 4 p.m.
- Henry Middle School, 10702 E. Hardy Rd., 1 - 4 p.m.
- Jones Futures Academy, 7414 St. Lo Rd., 3 - 6 p.m.
- Key Middle School, 4000 Kelley St., 3 - 6 p.m.
- North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Dr., 3 - 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 24
- Energized for STEM Academy, 7055 Beechnut, 9 a.m.-noon
- Tijerina Elementary, 6501 Sherman St., 9 a.m.-noon
- Woodson Academy, 10720 Southview St., 3-6 p.m.
- Hines-Caldwell Elementary School, 5515 W Orem Drive, 1-4 p.m.
- Holland Middle School, 1600 Gellhorn Drive, 1-4 p.m.
- Kelso Elementary School, 5800 Southmund St., 1-4 p.m.
- McReynolds Middle School, 5910 Market St., 1-4 p.m.
- Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Drive, 3-6 p.m.
- Scarborough High, 4141 Costa Rica Road, 3-6 p.m.
- Welch Middle School, 11544 S Gessner Road, 3-6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 25
- Bonham Elementary School, 8302 Braes River Drive, 9 a.m.-noon
- Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Road, 9 a.m.-noon
- Furr High School., 520 Mercury Drive, 9 a.m.-noon
- Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 1-4 p.m.
- Mitchell Elementary School, 10900 Gulfdale Drive, 1-4 p.m.
- Navarro Middle School, 5100 Polk, 1-4 p.m.
- Sam Houston High School, 9400 Irvington Blvd., 1-4 p.m.
- Waltrip High School, 1900 W. 34th St., 3-6 p.m.
- Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock Road, 3-6 p.m.
- Wheatley High School, 4801 Providence St., 3-6 p.m.
Thursday, March 26
- Ashford Elementary School, 1815 Shannon Valley Drive, 9 a.m.-noon
- Austin High School, 1700 Dumble St., 9 a.m.-noon
- Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Drive, 9 a.m.-noon
- Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St., 9 a.m.-noon
- Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Drive, 1-4 p.m.
- Sterling High School, 11625 Martindale Road, 1-4 p.m.
- Tinsley Elementary School, 11035 Bob White Drive, 1-4 p.m.
- Wesley Elementary School, 800 Dillard St., 3-6 p.m.
- Worthing High School, 9215 Scott St., 3-6 p.m.
- Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., 3-6 p.m.
Friday, March 27
- Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 9 a.m. - noon
- Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly Ln., 9 a.m. - noon
- Booker T. Washington High School, 4204 Yale St., 9 a.m. - noon
- Burbank Middle School, 315 Berry Rd., 9 a.m. - noon
- Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Dr., 1 - 4 p.m.
- Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 1 - 4 p.m.
- Henry Middle School, 10702 E. Hardy Rd., 1 - 4 p.m.
- Jones Futures Academy, 7414 St. Lo Rd., 3 - 6 p.m.
- Key Middle School, 4000 Kelley St., 3 - 6 p.m.
- North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Dr., 3 - 6 p.m.
The district said the program will be reviewed throughout the week and extended as needed.
KATY ISD
School breakfast and lunches will be offered to all Katy area children up to 18 years old free of charge. Children and teens do not need to be enrolled in Katy ISD student in order to receive a meal, the district said. All meals will be provided in a "grab-and-go" style outside of the cafeteria near the covered walkway where buses pick up and drop off students. Families will not be able to enter the campus during the meal service.
The meals will be served at the following campuses Monday through Friday, beginning on Monday, March 16.
- Bear Creek Elementary
- Bethke Elementary
- Golbow Elementary
- Hutsell Elementary
- Mayde Creek Elementary
- Memorial Parkway Elementary
- Sundown Elementary
- West Memorial Elementary
- Williams Elementary
- Tompkins High School
KLEIN ISD:
Klein ISD will provide one week worth of free meals to all children 18 and under.
LA PORTE ISD
In La Porte, on Monday, March 23, the Nutrition Department will be handing out lunch and the next day's breakfast during lunch pick-up, 11 a.m. - 12:30 pm. The district says it will continue to provide free meals at La Porte High School, Baker Sixth Grade Campus, and College Park Elementary through April 10.
PASADENA ISD
Pasadena Independent School District will offer curbside grab-and-go free breakfast and lunch to all Pasadena ISD students beginning Tuesday, March 17 and continue on school days for the duration of the districts closure between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. for breakfast, and between the hours of 11:00 a.m and 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Parents may visit any high school campuses to pick up food for each child who is in the vehicle. In efforts to maintain a social distancing, no meals will be available those who walk to the campus. Meals must be delivered to each vehicle. Staff is asking parents to not park.
The campuses include:
- J Frank Dobie High School (10220 Blackhawk Blvd., Houston, TX 77089)
- Sam Rayburn High School (2121 Cherrybrook Ln., Pasadena, TX 77502)
- Pasadena High School (206 South Shaver St., Pasadena, TX 77506)
- South Houston High School (3820 Shaver St., South Houston, TX 77587)
- Pasadena Memorial High School (4410 Crenshaw Rd., Pasadena, TX 77504)
PEARLAND ISD
On Monday, March 23, Pearland ISD will transition to offering free curbside grab and go meals twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. for the duration of the school district's closure.
Food pickup will be available:
- Carleston Elementary, 3010 Harkey Rd., Pearland, TX 77584
- Lawhon Elementary, 5810 Brookside Rd., Pearland, TX 77581
- PACE Center, 2314 Old Alvin Rd., Pearland, TX 77581
SANTE FE ISD
Santa Fe ISD and Nutrition Services Department announced Saturday that they will provide meals for all SFISD students who qualify for the federal meal program starting Monday, March 16.
Parents and students may drive-thru to pick up meals from March 16 - 20 from 10:30 a.m. - noon at Barnett Elementary.
STAFFORD MUNICIPAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
Stafford Municipal School District announced Friday that it will offer free curbside meals to eligible students who are 18 and under.
Breakfast will be served at Stafford's Elementary and Intermediate schools from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Lunch will also be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dinner will only handed out at Stafford Elementary School from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
