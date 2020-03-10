What we know about the 18 Houston-area coronavirus cases

Reported on March 12, the county said a man between the ages of 40 and 50 from the northwest part of Harris County has a presumptive positive case of COVID-19. Harris County Public Health said the man was discharged and is in isolation at home. Officials stated it informed Jesus Christ Church of Latter-day Saints in Spring about possible exposure to the case.

Woman in her 20s to 30s, presumptive positive case, not linked to Egyptian river cruise. Officials say she was living in Italy.

Man who recently traveled on Egyptian river cruise, case confirmed by the CDC

Woman recently traveled on Egyptian river cruise, case confirmed by the CDC

Man in his 60s or 70s who recently traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case

Woman in her 60s or 70s who recently traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case

The Houston Health Department announced Wednesday night a presumptive case of a female in the 15 to 25 age range, who is currently experiencing mild symptoms and quarantined in her home. She recently traveled to New York state. While the woman actually lives in New York, she is staying in Houston. Health officials say the woman was at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 8. According to officials, she was not symptomatic during her rodeo visit. She is being considered a low risk to attendees. This will be considered a Houston case and will be included in the Houston case count.

Man in his 60s or 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case

Woman in her 60s or 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, case confirmed by the CDC

Reported on March 12, a man who resides in the northwest part of the county, and recently traveled to Florida, was counted as the third presumptive positive case of COVID-19. He is in his 40s.

Officials provided an update Thursday confirming that the county's first presumptive positive case is an officer for the Patton Village Police Department. The patient is in his 40s and a resident of northwest Montgomery County. The patient's results are still pending from the CDC. County officials say he has no travel history outside the state of Texas. The county also said it has reached out to the man's close contacts and those most at risk. They are in self-quarantine, being monitored by the public health district.

On Thursday, authorities confirmed a second presumptive case. The woman, who is in her 40s, lives in south Montgomery County. Health officials say she recently traveled to New Orleans, but has not traveled abroad. She is being treated at a hospital in Montgomery County.

Man in his 70s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case

Woman in her 60s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case

Woman in her 60s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case

Man in his 70s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case

Man in his 70s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case

Woman in her 60s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case

March 11, 2020

March 10, 2020

March 9, 2020

RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here's what we know so far about the 18 reported cases in the Houston area.County commissioners declared a public health emergency on Thursday, a day after the city of Houston and Harris County declared similar emergencies.As officials urged calm and common sense advice on preventing the spread of the illness during a Wednesday press conference, it may have come too late. The RodeoHouston BBQ on Feb. 28 was attended by the Patton Village officer that's been identified as Montgomery County's non-travel related coronavirus patient.Montgomery County officials also announced that schools will be closing early for spring break Thursday and Friday for deep cleaning.The county says 39 patients have been monitored since Feb. 7. Of those, 21 are still being monitored.Health officials said they consider persons of interest those who are being tested for the disease. They are also monitoring those who have recent travel and airline history.We expect to learn more later today about the presumptive case of coronavirus in Montgomery County. Health officials say the patient is a man in his 40's and the positive test has been sent to the CDC for confirmation.The festival organizers confirmed the decision Tuesday afternoon: "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously." Organizers say Coachella will take place October 9-11 & October 16-18 and Stagecoach will take place October 23-25. They also said that tickets purchased for the original April dates will be honored for the reschedule October dates, but that ticket holders can also get refunds if they are unable to attend.In the midst of growing coronavirus concerns in the state, Texas A&M University is planning to delay the restart of classes after spring break. The College Station campus will welcome back students on Wednesday, March 18, instead of the original restart date two days earlier.Thirty-seven people who toured Egypt have been asked by the City of Houston to isolate for 14 days, according to a statement from the Houston Museum of Natural Science. The group returned to Houston after a two-week journey, which ended on Monday. The traveling group included two HMNS staffers, the museum said.Gov. Greg Abbott and the state's Department of Insurance have asked health insurers to waive costs associated with testing and telemedicine visits for the diagnosis of coronavirus."We must ensure no Texan is denied access to testing resources relating to coronavirus," said Abbott.In a statement Monday night, HISD reminded families there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19, but announced that several people have been placed on a 14 day self-quarantine."Acting out of an abundance of caution, several individuals have been placed on a 14-day self-quarantine," HISD said in a statement. "All self-quarantine individuals recently returned from a country on the CDC travel warning list or are closely related to someone who did. Schools will be identified specifically if cases are positively confirmed."As a precautionary measure, the impacted schools will undergo deep cleaning and sanitation, including fogging all the rooms with disinfectant and cleaning all air ducts.