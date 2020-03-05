American Airlines offers waivers on flights amid COVID-19 fears

As concerns over COVID-19 grow, American Airlines announced Thursday that it's providing customers additional flexibility in purchasing travel.
The airline company said it has extended its offer to waive change fees for customers who purchased travel through March 31.
The customer will now receive more flexibility when changing their flight since the ticket will not incur any change fees.
The offer is also available for customers who purchased nonrefundable fares.
