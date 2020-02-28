Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak

Not only has the virus killed thousands and sickened thousands more, but it also prompted school closures for millions of children, postponed high-interest concerts and sparked fears of storages in food, medication and technology.
Here are some of the major closures, suspensions and shortages related to the new coronavirus:
ENTERTAINMENT
K-pop superstars BTS canceled an upcoming concert series in South Korea's capital as the country tries to contain the soaring coronavirus outbreak. The seven-member boy band was scheduled to perform April 11-12 and April 18-19 at Seoul's Olympic Stadium.
Disney has closed its parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong and plans to close Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea for two weeks.
The U.S. National Symphony, Boston Symphony Orchestra and Hong Kong Philharmonic canceled upcoming shows in China and Japan.
U.S. band Green Day postponed upcoming Asia shows, citing health and travel concerns in its announcement on Twitter.
RELIGION
Saudi Arabia closed off holy sites in Mecca and Medina to millions of Muslim pilgrims in order to stop the spread of the virus.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has postponed a key April meeting of its top global leaders because of the spread of the coronavirus.
AROUND THE WORLD
France's Louvre Museum shut down Sunday, with workers who guard its trove of artworks fearful of being contaminated by the museum's flow of visitors from around the world.
France is banning all indoor public gatherings of more than 5,000 people, and the Paris half marathon has been canceled.
The Swiss government said it is banning all "public and private" events involving more than 1,000 people as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus. This affects the annual Geneva Motor Show, which was due to take place from March 5-15 and draws tens of thousands of visitors every year.
Facebook is canceling its May F8 conference in San Jose due to coronavirus concerns.
Several colleges, including Syracuse University and New York University, are closing study abroad programs in Florence, Italy because of the spread of the new coronavirus.
China and Japan are closing schools nationwide to help control the spread of the new virus.
The South Korean and U.S. militaries postponed their annual joint drills out of concerns over a viral outbreak that has infected soldiers in both countries' armed forces.
UAE Cycling Tour has been cancelled after two Italian staff members on one of the teams tested positive.
The United States has postponed a meeting of leaders of southeast Asian nations that was set for Las Vegas in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus.
AIRLINES
Delta Air Lines is reducing flights to South Korea and canceled all flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong.
United Airlines and American Airlines have also canceled all flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong. https://abc7.com/travel/airlines-suspend-flights-to-hong-kong-amid-coronavirus-outbreak/5905421/
Hawaiian Airlines has canceled all flights to South Korea and China.
SHORTAGES
Diet Coke could be in short supply in the near future, as Coca-Cola says the coronavirus outbreak has delayed the production and exports of artificial sweeteners, CNN reported.
Wedding dress sellers are seeing long delays in bridal gown orders because of issues with shipments from China, CNN reported.
The FDA reported its first drug shortages from an unnamed drug due to the coronavirus. "The shortage is due to an issue with manufacturing of an active pharmaceutical ingredient used in the drug. It is important to note that there are other alternatives that can be used by patients," the FDA said in a statement.
Apple said the viral outbreak in China has cut production of iPhones. The company said all of its iPhone manufacturing facilities are outside Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, and all have been reopened.