Coronavirus

More businesses turning to thermal imaging technology as Texas reopens

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texas businesses slowly begin to reopen, many owners are moving in the direction of thermal monitoring in the fight against COVID-19.

At Beautique Day Spa & Salon in Rice Village, no one steps past a table without a temperature check and sanitation.

"We can only do the best that we can do," said the owner. "There's no 100% of anything. Just do the best with the guidelines that we're given."

It's a preventative step owners hope will go a long way. A thermal monitoring scanner that is growing popular among business owners can detect when a person has a temperature above what is higher than it should be. It's also non-invasive.

"It's a great way to try to keep all of our employees, customers, everyone safe," said Heather Sherman with Texas Surveillance and Security.

READ MORE: Thermal imaging technology becoming popular as Texas begins to reopen

The company sells and installs thermal imaging cameras they say can scan 10 to 20 people at a time, allowing businesses to keep foot traffic flowing without a long line.

She said one of their most recent installations was at a business center near Westchase, where Sherman said its owners are seeing an industry boom. The technology is simple: an alarm goes off when a person's temperature is too high.

"It's just now, because of the urgency, people are becoming more aware of [thermal monitoring]," said Sherman. "It's become more affordable as well."

Most understand that this is just one step in stopping the spread of COVID-19, and asymptomatic people can still pose an issue.

"But it will deter the rest of that group from infecting everyone else," explained Sherman.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonmedicaltexas newscoronavirus helpbusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus texastechnologypandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Need help paying your rent? Help is on the way
Increase in mental health illness linked to COVID-19, doctors say
New tracing system could help track COVID-19 positive passengers
Texas families in need to receive $285 per child for food
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Need help paying your rent? Help is on the way
State wants school districts to extend 2020-2021 school year
Texas families in need to receive $285 per child for food
GLO sends dozers, city sends lawyers in Harvey housing fight
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of coronavirus HEROES Act
Galveston cancels 4th of July fireworks show amid COVID-19
Rodeo cowboy among multiple people killed in head-on crash
Show More
Rain fizzles overnight, more to come this week
New tracing system could help track COVID-19 positive passengers
From grants loans, help for small business owners still available
COVID-19 impact on Houston: 3,000 city workers face furloughs
Increase in mental health illness linked to COVID-19, doctors say
More TOP STORIES News