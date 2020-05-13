More businesses turning to thermal imaging technology as Texas reopens

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texas businesses slowly begin to reopen, many owners are moving in the direction of thermal monitoring in the fight against COVID-19.At Beautique Day Spa & Salon in Rice Village, no one steps past a table without a temperature check and sanitation."We can only do the best that we can do," said the owner. "There's no 100% of anything. Just do the best with the guidelines that we're given."It's a preventative step owners hope will go a long way. A thermal monitoring scanner that is growing popular among business owners can detect when a person has a temperature above what is higher than it should be. It's also non-invasive."It's a great way to try to keep all of our employees, customers, everyone safe," said Heather Sherman with Texas Surveillance and Security.The company sells and installs thermal imaging cameras they say can scan 10 to 20 people at a time, allowing businesses to keep foot traffic flowing without a long line.She said one of their most recent installations was at a business center near Westchase, where Sherman said its owners are seeing an industry boom. The technology is simple: an alarm goes off when a person's temperature is too high."It's just now, because of the urgency, people are becoming more aware of [thermal monitoring]," said Sherman. "It's become more affordable as well."Most understand that this is just one step in stopping the spread of COVID-19, and asymptomatic people can still pose an issue."But it will deter the rest of that group from infecting everyone else," explained Sherman.