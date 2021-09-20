coronavirus deaths

Texas outpaces the nation for COVID-19 deaths, Washington Post study shows

EMBED <>More Videos

All 50 states report high community transmission of COVID

AUSTIN, Texas -- A new data analysis puts Texas' COVID-19 death toll in a harsh light.

The analysis of federal data, published September 15 by The Washington Post, shows 1 in 490 Texans have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. By no means is that the worst death rate among the states - that dubious distinction goes to Mississippi and New Jersey, each at 1 in 330. But the Texas rate is slightly worse than the national rate of 1 in 500. Hawaii and Vermont boast the lowest rates: 1 in 2,100.

According to data compiled by The New York Times, the Lone Star State had recorded close to 60,800 COVID-19 deaths as of September 15. That's roughly equivalent to the number of people who live in the Austin suburb of Pflugerville or the Houston suburb of Spring.

The video above is from a story where models predict 100K more COVID deaths by December unless US changes its ways.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexascoronavirus deathscovid 19 variantcoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemichouston culturemapcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19culturemap
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Former Secretary Colin Powell 'gave us his decency,' colleagues say
27-year HPD officer dies from COVID-19, chief confirms
US hits 700,000 COVID deaths just as cases begin to fall
Woman still seeks DACA approval: 'This is the only country I know of'
TOP STORIES
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Show More
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News