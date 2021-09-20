Texas outpaces the nation for COVID-19 deaths, Washington Post study shows

AUSTIN, Texas -- A new data analysis puts Texas' COVID-19 death toll in a harsh light.
The analysis of federal data, published September 15 by The Washington Post, shows 1 in 490 Texans have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. By no means is that the worst death rate among the states - that dubious distinction goes to Mississippi and New Jersey, each at 1 in 330. But the Texas rate is slightly worse than the national rate of 1 in 500. Hawaii and Vermont boast the lowest rates: 1 in 2,100.
According to data compiled by The New York Times, the Lone Star State had recorded close to 60,800 COVID-19 deaths as of September 15. That's roughly equivalent to the number of people who live in the Austin suburb of Pflugerville or the Houston suburb of Spring.
