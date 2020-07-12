Coronavirus

Harris Co. Health moves location of 6 COVID-19 testing sites

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Public Health is offering free COVID-19 testing at six drive-through sites in new locations this week after the county has become one of the major hot spots in the U.S.

With hospitalizations and deaths increasing, the county wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get tested.

SEE RELATED STORY: Mayor Sylvester Turner proposes 2-week shutdown to 're-calibrate'

These mobile locations change weekly. Here's the list of locations for Monday, July 13 to Saturday, July 18:

  • Lone Star College Tomball located at 700 Graham Dr, Tomball, TX 77375 (Will be closed Friday, July 17)


You can also visit stationary sites in Cy-Fair at Ken Pridgeon Stadium at 11355 Falcon Rd, Houston, TX 7706 and in Pasadena on the San Jacinto College Central Campus located at 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505

The stationary sites are open Monday through Saturday.

You can sign up online and take a self-assessment or you can call 832-927-7575.

Results are available in five to seven business days. You must take the self-assessment to get an authorization code for a testing site.
