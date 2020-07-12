Harris Co. Health moves location of 6 COVID-19 testing sites

With hospitalizations and deaths increasing, the county wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get tested.
These mobile locations change weekly. Here's the list of locations for Monday, July 13 to Saturday, July 18:
- Gene Green Beltway 8 Park located at 6500 East Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77049 (Will be closed Tuesday, July 14)
- M.O. Campbell Education Center located at 1865 Aldine Bender, Houston TX 77032 (Will be closed Wednesday, July 15)
- Hayes Elementary School located at 21203 Park Timbers Ln, Katy, TX 77450 (Will be closed Thursday, July 16)
- Lone Star College Tomball located at 700 Graham Dr, Tomball, TX 77375 (Will be closed Friday, July 17)
You can also visit stationary sites in Cy-Fair at Ken Pridgeon Stadium at 11355 Falcon Rd, Houston, TX 7706 and in Pasadena on the San Jacinto College Central Campus located at 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505
The stationary sites are open Monday through Saturday.
You can sign up online and take a self-assessment or you can call 832-927-7575.
Results are available in five to seven business days. You must take the self-assessment to get an authorization code for a testing site.