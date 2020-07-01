Science

New video studies COVID-19 spread with and without face coverings

By
New research is showing just how important it is to wear a mask in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The problem with COVID-19 is you can have it and not know you do. If you have it and walk around without a mask, you could spread it and now we can see the impact masks have on keeping us all safe.

Researchers at Florida Atlantic University used a laser light sheet to visualize coughing and sneezing. The research shows that when you cough or sneeze without a face mask, droplets travel more than eight feet and can linger in the air for minutes.

The same test was done second time but with a bandana. In that test, the droppeles only reached nearly four feet.

When the test was conducted with a stitched fabric mask, researchers found that droplets only reached two and a half inches.

You can watch the video above to see the test in action.

According to researchers, it's the droplets that carry the pathogen. A sick person can spread those droplets by coughing, sneezing and even talking and breathing.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehealthsocial distancingface maskcoronavirusu.s. & worldsciencecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Guillen's family demands Congressional investigation
Man wanted by Ft. Hood investigators dies by suicide, police say
'The search for Vanessa is now over,' Equusearch founder says
HPD cruiser involved in South Main crash
Fugitive Houston rapper accused of child sex assault
Body of man found in truck in NW Houston
Majority of Tejano group Intocable tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
HPD investigating officers for racist social media post
Dust thickens, temps climb
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
Astronauts perform spacewalk aboard space station
Entire police department in Kemah exposed to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News