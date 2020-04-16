Coronavirus

Coronavirus Survivor: Man says he lost 100 pounds, spent a month in the hospital while battling COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- After spending nearly a month fighting for his life at Cape Fear Valley Health hospital, Alfred Payne wanted to share his COVID-19 recovery story and offer a chance to educate others.

RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak

"This is not the flu. This is corona(virus) can and will kill you. It's not a game," said Payne, who shot cellphone video of himself while in the hospital. "Treat this like your life depends on it because it does. How serious you take this can mean your life."

When he first contracted symptoms of COVID-19, he said the attack began a fever and uncontrollable sweating. It later progressed into hallucination, pneumonia, double kidney failure and losing almost 100 pounds. He was on daily dialysis and intubated to help with breathing.

The father of three spoke to our sister station ABC11 from the comfort of his home on Thursday after being hospitalized for nearly a month.

RELATED: Here's why respirators, intubation are needed to treat COVID-19

"It's terrifying. Totally terrifying. I did not think I would be here. I saw things that some people probably wouldn't believe," said Payne.

The New York native's close friend lost six family members to COVID-19 in just one week. He decided to share his story of survival and offer words to the healthcare workers who stood by his side through it all.

"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live. Without them, I would not be here," said Payne.

As it stands now, Payne has memory loss and is currently in physical therapy learning to walk again. He had high blood pressure before COVID-19, but miraculously doesn't anymore.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthroad to recoverycoronaviruscumberland county newsu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Show More
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Experts say supply shortages could continue into next year
Motorcyclist killed in possible street racing crash in NE Harris Co.
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
More TOP STORIES News