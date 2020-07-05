Coronavirus

Texas reports biggest daily increase in number of confirmed COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas has reported its biggest daily increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases - 8,258. Hospitalizations also continue to climb.

Much of Texas began mandating face coverings Friday on the orders of Gov. Greg Abbott. The mask order carries a $250 fine. The order is the most dramatic about-face that Abbott has made as he retreats from what stood out as one of America's swiftest reopenings.

Texas health officials on Saturday said the state's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now at 191,790. State health officials also reported 33 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. That brings Texas' total to 2,608 deaths. Hospitalizations stood at 7,890 on Saturday, an increase of 238 from Friday.

According to Dr. Ogechika Alozie, a physician and infectious diseases expert in El Paso and member of the Texas Medical Association's COVID-19 Task Force, a risk assessment chart was created to help people gauge their risk levels when doing activities such as going to the gym or going grocery shopping.

KNOW YOUR RISK DURING COVID-19 WITH THE CHART BELOW:



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
