Texas reports highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases

After setting three straight single-day records last week, Texas has hit another grim milestone in COVID-19 cases.As of Wednesday, July 1, at 5:00 p.m., the state is reporting 8,076 new cases, the highest one-day total in Texas since the start of the pandemic.The state is also reporting 57 new COVID-19 related deaths, which is the second highest single-day death count. The highest was on May 14 with 58 deaths.So far, 2,174,548 people have been tested for the coronavirus, and the positivity rate is now at 13.58 percent.In total, 6,904 Texans are now hospitalized.In a swift move made by Gov. Greg Abbott last week, bars across the state were ordered to close their doors again after the governor issued a new mandate.The order issued stated that bars and similar businesses that receive more than 51 percent of their gross revenue from alcoholic beverage sales were ordered closed. While customers won't be allowed to visit, those businesses can provide delivery and take-out services, which include beverage sales.On Thursday, ABC13 will present a one-hour virtual town hall highlighting the concerns of residents, business leaders and elected officials on reopening Texas amid the pandemic.Abbott is among the panelists for Thursday evening's discussion.