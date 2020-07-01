Coronavirus

Texas reports highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases

After setting three straight single-day records last week, Texas has hit another grim milestone in COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, July 1, at 5:00 p.m., the state is reporting 8,076 new cases, the highest one-day total in Texas since the start of the pandemic.

The state is also reporting 57 new COVID-19 related deaths, which is the second highest single-day death count. The highest was on May 14 with 58 deaths.

So far, 2,174,548 people have been tested for the coronavirus, and the positivity rate is now at 13.58 percent.

In total, 6,904 Texans are now hospitalized.

In a swift move made by Gov. Greg Abbott last week, bars across the state were ordered to close their doors again after the governor issued a new mandate.

The order issued stated that bars and similar businesses that receive more than 51 percent of their gross revenue from alcoholic beverage sales were ordered closed. While customers won't be allowed to visit, those businesses can provide delivery and take-out services, which include beverage sales.

On Thursday, ABC13 will present a one-hour virtual town hall highlighting the concerns of residents, business leaders and elected officials on reopening Texas amid the pandemic.

Abbott is among the panelists for Thursday evening's discussion.

READ MORE: Gov. Abbott to join ABC13 town hall on 'Reopening Texas' Thursday
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthbargreg abbottbusinesscoronavirusgovernorreopen texasstay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Galveston County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Harris Co. approves $15M Emergency Rental Assistance Program
City leaders launch $64 million program to combat homelessness
Gov. Abbott to join ABC13 town hall on 'Reopening Texas'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More charges filed in botched raid on Harding St. case
City leaders launch $64 million program to combat homelessness
Harris Co. approves $15M Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Vanessa Guillen's family demands justice for her death
1 suspect dead, 1 arrested in disappearance of Vanessa Guillen
TIMELINE: What we know about Vanessa Guillen's disappearance
Galveston beaches closed for 4th of July weekend
Show More
Man accused of shaking son to death 'out of a fit of rage'
No need to worry about expired license and registration for now
New video studies COVID-19 spread without face coverings
Gov. Abbott to join ABC13 town hall on 'Reopening Texas'
15-year-old from Sugar Land area missing for a week
More TOP STORIES News