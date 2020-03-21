Health & Fitness

Experts caution against some meds for fever and pain when you're sick

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As scientists scramble to come up with a cure for COVID-19, experts are warning consumers to be careful about which over-the-counter medications you take to treat the symptoms.

It is important to note, that due to a lack of data surrounding coronavirus, experts are not sure of the impacts of medication for all patients.

"Take everything with a grain of salt. There are very small studies. We're learning more about it. We're conducting trials," said Dr. Laila Woc-Coluburn, associate professor and medical director for infectious diseases at Baylor College of Medicine.

Are medications like ibuprofen and naproxen safe?

"Recently it was said that ibuprofen and naproxen are not good because, for example, when you're feeling feverish and you have body aches, you might actually take a little more than you need and then your kidneys shut down because of the excess anti-inflammatory," she said.

If necessary, Dr. Woc-Colburn recommends using acetaminophen to help with symptoms, but she cautions against using too much.

"Don't overuse it," she said. "You don't want to use more than two grams daily because it can be bad for your liver."

She says it's best to consult with your doctor, especially if you're taking other medications.

The World Health Organization has not set out a distinct recommendation against the use of ibuprofen in patients with COVID-19. They do, however, caution to be aware of the known side effects for certain populations.



Follow Raven Ambers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonmoves in medicinemedicalcoronavirusabc7 salutespain medicine
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News