Stay home, stay safe and celebrate July 4th with these events

Here's how you can celebrate America's Independence while also staying safe.
Houston
This year's Freedom over Texas will look a little different than previous years.
Because of health regulations placed in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, guests will not be able to attend the festival at Buffalo Bayou. Instead, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said they will honor the city's tradition under the new changes.
The Freedom of Texas fireworks display will be televised on ABC13.
Harris County
In response to several calls to his office regarding fireworks safety and related laws, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman outlined precautions ahead of the July 4 holiday in a June 29 news release.
According to the release, fireworks are legal in unincorporated areas of Harris County, such as Spring and Cypress. As such, the constable's office has added additional patrol deputies ahead of the July 4 holiday to assist in handling an anticipated increase in fireworks disturbance calls. According to the release, if called, the constable's office will dispatch deputies to the location to evaluate the situation.
For those who prefer to view scheduled fireworks displays from a distance, professional fireworks displays will take place at the following locations in Harris County on July 3-4:
Atascocita Golf Club: July 3 at 9 p.m.
Enable Tech Manufacturing: July 3 at 9:15 p.m.
Faith Church: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Gleannloch Farms Sports Complex: 8:40 p.m.
Bridgeland: July 4 at 9 p.m.
Raveneaux County Club: July 4 at 9 p.m.
Pine Forest Country Club: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Alvin
Residents in the city of Alvin can expect a 'sky-high' show of fireworks.
According to the city's post on Facebook, there will be a fireworks display Saturday, July 4 at 9 p.m. The city will be expanding the show's viewing area, meaning Briscoe Park is closed to the public. People who would like to watch the show can park at ACC and YMCA - and are encouraged to practice social distancing by staying in their cars.
Katy
This year's Fourth of July fireworks display in Katy can be enjoyed at Katy Mills Mall, near the Typhoon Texas Water park.
To ensure health regulations, the city of Katy is requesting, "that you maintain 6ft of social distance and wear a face mask during the event."
Rosenberg
As a way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the city of Rosenberg will feature a fireworks-only show. The show will be at Seabourne Creek Nature Park. Although the park will be closed, residents are invited to watch the show at other vantage points in the city.
Sugar Land
Like Houston, the city of Sugar Land will be holding a virtual Fourth of July Celebration.
"Our 'Red, White and Boom' event is a spectacular annual tradition for our city to gather together with family, friends and neighbors to celebrate the Fourth of July, and making the decision to cancel in-person activities this year was extremely difficult. Ultimately, the safety of Sugar Land residents and visitors is the most important factor in all of our decisions during these unprecedented times. We hope that you will join us virtually this year!"
The show starts at 8 p.m.
