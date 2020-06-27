Another big fireworks event has been canceled thanks to COVID-19 restrictions

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- It was to be a traditional event with a different look this year, but it won't happen.League City's Fireworks Extravaganza and Citizen Appeciation Day Caravan have been canceled.The annual Fourth of July celebration had to be scrapped after Gov. Greg Abbott's June 26 executive order that limits outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more.The festival was supposed to be a drive-in event at Clear Creek ISD's Challenger Columbia Stadium.League City joins a growing list of communities that have canceled or postponed traditional public celebrations over the Independence Day weekend.