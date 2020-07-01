Fireworks stands seeing increase in sales this year despite COVID-19 pandemic

Know the correct way to hold fireworks. Do not point them at other people, and always have a water hose around, just in case of a fire.

Don't let children play with the fireworks.

Never place any part of your body over a fireworks device.

Make sure anyone who handles fireworks wears safety goggles to protect the eyes from flying sparks or debris.

Don't use bottle rockets.

Don't drink alcohol when using fireworks.

Read the safety labels.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 4th of July celebrations are going to be a tad bit different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.Every year, experts warn us about the dangers of fireworks and the celebrations, but this year, doctors are adding COVID-19 concerns.According to the people who run the largest fireworks stand in the Houston area, there is an increase in sales this year.The owners said the increase in sales is happening much earlier than usual, and even online sales are greater than ever before.If you're planning to pop fireworks this year, here are some safety guidelines you may want to follow:Also, remember that city of Houston residents can not shoot fireworks.Firefighter told ABC13 that even though fireworks are illegal in the city, they still receive hundreds of calls every holiday about fireworks."We just wish that everyone will use nice, common sense and take care of their families this year. Follow the guidelines and rules in place and just look forward to next year," Houston Fire Marshall Matt Udemi said.