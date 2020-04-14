Coronavirus

Florida dad creates Disney sidewalk art during coronavirus pandemic

LUTZ, FL -- When a Florida father realized coronavirus would keep him from taking his daughters to Walt Disney World, he decided to bring the magic of Disney to his daughters.

With a little chalk, a little water, and a lot of creativity, Brian Morris is channeling his inner Bert from Mary Poppins and putting together imagination-inspiring sidewalk art.

"People have asked me oh you're painting them on there. No, it's just regular chalk. It's amazing what you can do with water," Morris told ABC affiliate WFTS.

Morris is a construction manager by day and a part-time artist by night.

He said before the pandemic, he enjoyed coming home from a hard day at work and unwinding by painting or drawing.



One day he was out having a little fun with his daughters, the next thing you know each sidewalk square outside his home features a different Disney movie.

"I find a photo with my phone. I sit here with my phone, trace it out, map it out and go from there," Morris said.

Morris has documented his work on his Facebook page. As for how long he'll keep recreating Disney classics on his sidewalk...

"I'm going to keep drawing them as long as everyone keeps liking them."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsfloridaartdisneycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Show More
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Experts say supply shortages could continue into next year
Motorcyclist killed in possible street racing crash in NE Harris Co.
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
More TOP STORIES News