Houston-area malls adjust store hours due to coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With grocery stores adjusting their hours amid the coronavirus pandemic, some Houston-area malls have followed suit.The mall posted an update on its website explaining that starting Monday, March 16, the following hours will go into effect.Monday - Saturday: Noon to 7 p.m.Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.It also said it's canceling the Easter bunny experience.Similar to the change at Deerbrook Mall, shortened hours will go into effect on Monday, March 16.Monday - Saturday: Noon to 7 p.m.Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Read more about how First Colony Mall is taking steps to stop the spread of coronavirus.Starting Monday, March 16, hours will change to:Monday - Saturday: Noon to 7 p.m.Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Baybrook Mall says if you want to check hours by tenant, search the directory and click the tenant's name.Starting on Monday, March 16, Memorial City Mall is changing its operating hours:Monday - Saturday: 12pm-7pmSunday: 11am-6pmIce Skate Memorial City is temporarily closedTo view the full list, read the mall's COVID-19 notice It doesn't appear that store hours have changed at the Houston Galleria , however the mall did release information about how it's responding to the coronavirus.