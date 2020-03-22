Texas inmates to start making face masks for first responders

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- State Senator John Whitmire of Houston says Texas prison inmates are going to begin making fabric masks to help the need during the coronavirus crises.
Whitemire says the masks will be primarily for hospital personnel, police and other first responders.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is also exploring what other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) it can manufacture on a fast turnaround.
