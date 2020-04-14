Coronavirus

HPD holds prayer vigil for detective in ICU with COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police officers continue to keep homicide Det. Ray Cervantes in their hearts and minds. Cervantes remains in an intensive care unit fighting COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Chief Art Acevedo presided over a moment of silence and prayer vigil for his detective.

WATCH: HPD chief and chaplain preside over prayer vigil


While there is improvement, a Houston police detective is still in an ICU with COVID-19. His brothers and sisters at HPD prayed for him.



The 27-year veteran of HPD has been slowly improving since he was admitted and placed on a ventilator, according to Acevedo.

"Thank you all for your prayers for Det. Ray Cervantes," Acevedo tweeted Monday. "Please pray for him, his family, and all who are fighting #COVID19."

The detective's wife Liz Cervantes also tested positive for COVID-19, but is recovering at home.

Acevedo is also facing additional members of his HPD family with the coronavirus. There are 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among his sworn officers. Acevedo also said 70 officers and other sworn members of the department are in quarantine.





PREVIOUS STORY: HPD officer in critical condition after positive COVID-19 test


HPD Detective Ray Cervantes, 57, is in intensive care and on a ventilator, and his wife is asking for prayers for his recovery.



