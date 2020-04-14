HPD holds prayer vigil for detective in ICU with COVID-19

On Tuesday, Chief Art Acevedo presided over a moment of silence and prayer vigil for his detective.
The 27-year veteran of HPD has been slowly improving since he was admitted and placed on a ventilator, according to Acevedo.
"Thank you all for your prayers for Det. Ray Cervantes," Acevedo tweeted Monday. "Please pray for him, his family, and all who are fighting #COVID19."
The detective's wife Liz Cervantes also tested positive for COVID-19, but is recovering at home.
Acevedo is also facing additional members of his HPD family with the coronavirus. There are 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among his sworn officers. Acevedo also said 70 officers and other sworn members of the department are in quarantine.
Civilian: tested - 6— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 13, 2020
positive - 1
negative - 1
Thank you all for your prayers for Det. Ray Cervantes. He is ICU but slowly improving. Please pray for him, his family, and all who are fighting #COVID19
#COVID-19 Update for @houstonpolice:— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 13, 2020
We have 70 sworn members in quarantine and 32 civilians. 157 employees tested as follows:
Sworn: tested - 151
positive - 34
negative - 62
