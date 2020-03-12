Coronavirus

Harris County toll roads no longer accepting cash due to coronavirus concerns

The Harris County Toll Road Authority is making changes to help reduce the spread of germs and potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Toll road collectors will no longer accept cash in the booths.

However, the toll road says you can still take the cash lane, and pay later online at the toll road authority's Missed A Toll website. HCTRA will waive the $1.50 administrative fee.

If you can't go online, a bill will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle. The bill will be for tolls only, with no additional fees.

If you have an EZ TAG account, tolls will post electronically as usual. The toll road adds only tolls will be charged during this time. No fees will be added for nonpayment of tolls at the time of the transaction.



