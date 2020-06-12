HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for work, there are opportunities that can earn you a paycheck quickly.
The sounds of business are slowly coming back to restaurants in the Houston area after Gov. Greg Abbott allowed dine-in service more than a month ago.
On Friday, restaurants will be able to expand their capacity rate to 75 percent, which means businesses will need more employees.
"They could begin as early as next week or the following week once we look at their availability and what our needs are," Frank's Americana Revival owner, Michael Shine, said.
Frank's isn't the only restaurant hiring. The Greater Houston Restaurant Association said a number of eateries are looking for employees.
If you're interested, check a restaurant's website or bring a resume to the place you're interested in.
"We'd like them to come in between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, but they don't have to come in," Shine explained. "They can go to our website, FranksHouston.com, there's a link where they can post a resume right there."
The May jobs report showed the hottest industry was leisure and hospitality, with more than a million jobs created.
To help people land those jobs, ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions on Thursday for a virtual job fair.
The fair offered more than 100 positions from Houston to Galveston.
So far, ABC13 has hosted five virtual job fairs with Workforce Solutions.
"We've referred 457 people from ABC13 Facebook lives," Workforce Solutions spokesperson, Michelle Castrow, said. "So far, and still counting, we've confirmed 10 hires, and we have two more that are about to get on the payroll."
Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
If you're looking for a job, this is how quickly you could land one
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News