Coronavirus

Spring breaker who partied despite coronavirus warnings apologizes

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) -- A spring breaker who received national attention after appearing to shrug off coronavirus warnings about social distancing has apologized.

Brady Sluder said in a now-viral video last week, "If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying. We've been waiting for Miami spring break for a while."

But Sluder has now posted a public apology on Instagram for his comments.

"I would like to sincerely apologize for the insensitive comment I made in regards to COVID-19 while on spring break," he wrote. He also said he "wasn't aware" of the severity of his actions.

"Listen to your communities. Life is precious. Don't be arrogant and think you're invincible like myself," he said, adding he has "elderly people who I adore more than anything in the world and other family members who are at risk, and I understand how concerning this disease is for us all."



The apology comes after spring breakers in Florida and Texas alike received backlash for partying in large crowds on the beaches.

Since then, many cities and states have issued stay-at-home orders.

PREVIOUS STORY: Texas and Florida crowds continue partying despite outbreak
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridacoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News