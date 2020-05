This restaurant's CEO is giving up his salary to pay workers

as we come together, to stay together, and celebrate the best things in life,



please know that our friends and teammates in the restaurant business, who feed the world every day,



still need our help--- today, and every day,



I love Texas Roadhouse, once, now, and forevermore pic.twitter.com/KLsRJ5Gd4V — Bill Walton (@BillWalton) March 24, 2020

Recognizing the economically tough times restaurant workers are facing during the coronavirus crisis, the CEO of Texas Roadhouse is reportedly forgoing a salary to pay the employees still working to feed customers.In a report by MarketWatch on Wednesday, W. Kent Taylor agreed to forgo his base salary and bonus between March 18 and Jan. 7 of next year. The money will be used to pay front-line workers.Taylor earned $1.3 million in 2018, including a $525,000 base salary, Louisville Business First reported.The report added Texas Roadhouse is suspending its dividend in order to conserve cash during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing a SEC filing.The publicly-traded company based in Kentucky employs more than 56,000 workers and has 563 locations in the U.S. and internationally.In the Houston area, Texas Roadhouse has 15 locations.