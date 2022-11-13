Man wanted after being accused of shooting ex-girlfriend to death in Conroe, police say

Yuliana Quintana, 21, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend Corando Garcia Junior, 21, in Conroe on Friday, police say.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a 22-year-old woman's suspected killer after she was gunned down in southeastern Conroe.

Corando Garcia Junior, 21, is accused of killing his estranged girlfriend, Yuliana Quintana, according to police.

Conroe police said Quintana was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of FM 3083 on Friday.

Quintana was transported to Conroe HCA hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Garcia's whereabouts to call the Conroe Police Department at 936-522-3200.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

