Looking to beat the heat? Here's a list of cooling centers in the Houston area

Fort Bend County

1001 Golfview Dr., Richmond, Texas 77469

1530 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, Texas 77489

9230 Gene Street, Needville, Texas 77461

8411 Sienna Springs Blvd., Missouri City, Texas 77459

8100 FM 359 South, Fulshear, Texas 77441

14010 University Blvd., Sugar Land, Texas 77479

2620 Commercial Center Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494

550 Eldridge Rd., Sugar Land, Texas 77478

2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land, Texas 77479

14010 University Blvd., Sugar Land, Texas 77479

320 Dulles Ave., Stafford, Texas 77477

8421 Addicks Clodine Rd., Houston, Texas 77083

4521 FM 521 Rd., Fresno, Texas 77545

100 Louisiana St., Missouri City, Texas 77489

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- High temperatures are soaring in the Houston area, but there are several spots you and your family can visit to stay cool should you need some fresh A/C.Here's a list of cooling centers in the Houston area.These sites are open for all Fort Bend County residents without working A/C. It's free to visit and most of them are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.