Looking to beat the heat? Here's a list of cooling centers in the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- High temperatures are soaring in the Houston area, but there are several spots you and your family can visit to stay cool should you need some fresh A/C.

Here's a list of cooling centers in the Houston area.

Fort Bend County



These sites are open for all Fort Bend County residents without working A/C. It's free to visit and most of them are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

George Memorial Library
  • 1001 Golfview Dr., Richmond, Texas 77469


Missouri City Branch Library
  • 1530 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, Texas 77489


Albert George Branch Library
  • 9230 Gene Street, Needville, Texas 77461


Sienna Branch Library
  • 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd., Missouri City, Texas 77459


Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library
  • 8100 FM 359 South, Fulshear, Texas 77441


University Branch Library
  • 14010 University Blvd., Sugar Land, Texas 77479


Cinco Ranch Branch Library
  • 2620 Commercial Center Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494


Sugar Land Branch Library
  • 550 Eldridge Rd., Sugar Land, Texas 77478


First Colony Branch Library
  • 2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land, Texas 77479


University Branch Library
  • 14010 University Blvd., Sugar Land, Texas 77479


Mamie George Branch Library
  • 320 Dulles Ave., Stafford, Texas 77477


Mission Bend Branch Library
  • 8421 Addicks Clodine Rd., Houston, Texas 77083


Mustang Community Center
  • 4521 FM 521 Rd., Fresno, Texas 77545


Landmark Community Center
  • 100 Louisiana St., Missouri City, Texas 77489


This article will be updated with more locations as more information becomes available. Check back for the latest.
