Looking to beat the heat? Here's a list of cooling centers in the Houston area

Here's a list of cooling centers in the Houston area.
Fort Bend County
These sites are open for all Fort Bend County residents without working A/C. It's free to visit and most of them are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
George Memorial Library
- 1001 Golfview Dr., Richmond, Texas 77469
Missouri City Branch Library
- 1530 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, Texas 77489
Albert George Branch Library
- 9230 Gene Street, Needville, Texas 77461
Sienna Branch Library
- 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd., Missouri City, Texas 77459
Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library
- 8100 FM 359 South, Fulshear, Texas 77441
University Branch Library
- 14010 University Blvd., Sugar Land, Texas 77479
Cinco Ranch Branch Library
- 2620 Commercial Center Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
Sugar Land Branch Library
- 550 Eldridge Rd., Sugar Land, Texas 77478
First Colony Branch Library
- 2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land, Texas 77479
Mamie George Branch Library
- 320 Dulles Ave., Stafford, Texas 77477
Mission Bend Branch Library
- 8421 Addicks Clodine Rd., Houston, Texas 77083
Mustang Community Center
- 4521 FM 521 Rd., Fresno, Texas 77545
Landmark Community Center
- 100 Louisiana St., Missouri City, Texas 77489
This article will be updated with more locations as more information becomes available. Check back for the latest.