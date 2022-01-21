Consumer Product Safety Commission issues warning on infant loungers

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is telling families to stop using the Podster and Bummzie infant loungers.
The alert comes after reports that a 17-day-old baby and a four-month-old died while they were in one.
"We've found the Leachco Podster creates a risk of suffocation, and we are urging people to stop using it," said Alex Hoehn-Saric, CPSC chair.
The stern warning from federal safety officials is about the infant loungers, the Podster, Podster Plush, Bummzie, and Podster Playtime, which are all are made by Leachco, Inc.
"In many cases with these products, the baby turns in a way, either while they're sleeping or unattended, where they get their face into the soft, pillowy material," said Nancy Cowles of Kids in Danger.
Then their noses and mouths can be obstructed, so they suffocate. The CPSC chair said the agency is looking to take further action.
"I think this product should be recalled, and unfortunately, the company has chosen not to do it this time," Hoehn-Saric said.
6abc Action News reported in September the maker of the Boppy did take its lounger off store shelves.
"A few months ago, they recalled the Boppy Lounger for a similar hazard. So this is a product class that really consumers should not be using because of the danger if the baby falls asleep or is left unattended," said Cowles.
The CPSC said any infant loungers like a Podster is not safe for sleep, and any product like that should not be used on a raised surface due to the danger of falling.
Also, babies should always be placed on their back, and if they fall asleep in an inclined or upright position, they should be moved to a safe sleep environment.
"The only safe place for infants to sleep is on a flat surface in a product that meets a standard for sleep products. So that would be a crib, a play yard, a bassinet, those types of products," said Cowles.
Experts say use only a fitted sheet and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other infants to a baby's sleeping environment.