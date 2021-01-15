technology

Touchless technology took center stage at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show

By
Staying on theme with the pandemic, tech that allows you to keep your hands to yourself was all the rage with products featured at the Consumer Electronics Show this year.

The idea behind touchless technology is simple: the fewer things you touch, the less likely you are to pick up germs or even the coronavirus.

A lot of manufacturers are going all in on this trend, knowing people will want a touchless feature on just about everything.

SEE ALSO: New gadgets help improve the home office
EMBED More News Videos

From powerful WiFi routers to smaller ultraviolet lights that disinfect surfaces, here are a couple of gadgets we found at the annual Consumer Electronics Show.



Doorbell cameras already exist, but the touchless feature rings the doorbell when a visitor or mail delivery person stands on your front door mat.

Also featured was a refrigerator that opens by voice command.

The bathroom is going touchless too, with homes finally able to get hands-free toilets.

"This toilet they are working on is supposed to come out in March, $600 start, up to $1000, and really it's about when you are finished using your toilet, instead of touching the handle, you just wave your hand and it's flushed," said Connie Guglielmo of CNET.
Another big product line featured were UV lights. You can find UV lights in things like water dispensers, including handheld versions.

One more thing you might like is a new way to stay safe and stay in touch at the same time.

Mask phones are masks that have earbuds and a microphone built in so you can take calls while on the go and still follow mask rules in the airport or at the grocery store. The mask costs $50.

Manufacturers are saying these types of innovation will drive sales well beyond the pandemic.

RELATED LINK: Consumer Reports: Best smartwatch options to help you drop the 'COVID-19'
EMBED More News Videos

A recent survey showed nearly a third of Americans have gained weight during the pandemic. These smartwatches may be able to help you keep track of getting back into shape.



To see more of the innovative products featured at the show, you can head to the organizer's website.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologytech giftstoilettechnologyelectronics
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TECHNOLOGY
New gadgets help improve the home office
Man with $220M in bitcoin can't remember password
YouTube suspends Trump's channel for at least a week
Doctors call new traumatic brain injury test a 'game changer'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Spring man latest to be charged in US Capitol riot
Biden talks COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans: WATCH LIVE
HISD students share powerful speeches inspired by MLK
16-year-old dies after shooting in Cypress, sources say
Prosecutors: Capitol mob aimed to 'assassinate' elected officials
Randalls to close Bellaire store in February
Here's how strong the cold wind will gust today across SE Texas
Show More
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
Missing Liberty Co. 22-year-old last seen after car crash
'I don't want to die of COVID. It's that simple,' Texas teacher says
Appointments gone within minutes at Minute Maid Park vaccination site
Yuengling beer pours into Houston this fall
More TOP STORIES News