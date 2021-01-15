Touchless technology took center stage at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show

The idea behind touchless technology is simple: the fewer things you touch, the less likely you are to pick up germs or even the coronavirus.
A lot of manufacturers are going all in on this trend, knowing people will want a touchless feature on just about everything.
SEE ALSO: New gadgets help improve the home office
Doorbell cameras already exist, but the touchless feature rings the doorbell when a visitor or mail delivery person stands on your front door mat.
Also featured was a refrigerator that opens by voice command.
The bathroom is going touchless too, with homes finally able to get hands-free toilets.
"This toilet they are working on is supposed to come out in March, $600 start, up to $1000, and really it's about when you are finished using your toilet, instead of touching the handle, you just wave your hand and it's flushed," said Connie Guglielmo of CNET.
Another big product line featured were UV lights. You can find UV lights in things like water dispensers, including handheld versions.
One more thing you might like is a new way to stay safe and stay in touch at the same time.
Mask phones are masks that have earbuds and a microphone built in so you can take calls while on the go and still follow mask rules in the airport or at the grocery store. The mask costs $50.
Manufacturers are saying these types of innovation will drive sales well beyond the pandemic.
RELATED LINK: Consumer Reports: Best smartwatch options to help you drop the 'COVID-19'
To see more of the innovative products featured at the show, you can head to the organizer's website.
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.