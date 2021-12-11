Houstonians react to record-high inflation rates impacting grocery, gas prices

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've noticed food and gas prices are up these days, you're not the only one.Inflation has hit a 39-year high. Data released by the Department of Labor states consumer prices soared by 6.2% compared to this same time in 2020. The increased cost of consumer goods is eating into the budgets of some American households."I can see it in produce and meats especially," said shopper Victoria Resendiz. "Meats have gone up a lot!"Resendiz said she's definitely seeing higher food prices in the grocery stores. She shops for a family of four - and sometimes more, if family comes over."The price difference is insane!" Resendiz expressed."Everything is up - 50 cents to $1. Milk is up. Canned goods are up, and bread. Everything you need to buy is up," expressed shopper Sandra Davis.The rising cost of consumer goods due to inflation is making it more expensive for families to put food on the table. According to data from MarketWatch, Houstonians are seeing the rising cost of inflation trickle down into their wallets when paying for necessities like food and gas.The price of eggs is up more than 40 cents compared to 2020. Milk and coffee are up almost 30 cents, and meat prices such as: beef chuck roast and bacon are up nearly $2 from this time in 2020.Consumers are shelling out more these days as annual inflation went up 6.8% which experts said is the highest rate it's been in nearly four decades.The cost is trickling down to some consumers' dinner tables. Some say the amount of money to feed their families is costing more per trip than ever before."Probably $100 more," said Davis. "It's usually once a month so."Resendiz said that feeding her family is costing her $60 more every trip to the store."Lots of mouths to feed. I have to go to different stores, and pay different prices at every store," she said.Jessica Casillas said she has not noticed an increased price in food that has made a difference in her wallet."Just because it was me and my spouse, we went to the grocery store less than we do now. But having a young one, I find myself going about once a week which is our need," Casillas said.Inflation is also driving up shipping costs which in turn drive up consumer goods here at home.As for whether consumers will change their spending as Christmas nears, Davis said, "No. not really. I know I need to but no it doesn't change!"