Construction worker dies after falling off Beltway South overpass near Highway 288

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a construction worker died from a fall off the highway in south Harris County.This happened Friday morning on the westbound feeder road under Beltway 8 South and Highway 288.Construction workers were seen embracing each other after news of their co-worker's death.Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office believe the incident was an accident.A spokesperson for Blue Ridge Transportation, the developer for the Highway 288 expansion project , told ABC13's Katherine Marchand that the man who died was a worker with subcontractor Choctaw Construction.The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.ABC13 looked at the numbers with accidents involving construction workers.According to OSHA, there were 971 construction deaths in 2017. A majority of these deaths were caused by a worker falling.