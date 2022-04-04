Sugar Land Space Cowboys unveil new Constellation Field renovations

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- A series of renovations designed to enhance the fan experience at Constellation Field, the home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Triple A baseball team, is now complete.
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys unveiled the renovations April 2. The project involved a complete renovation of the second-level club and suite area, which will now be named the Regions Bank Club, along with renovations to the Constellation Field concourse level that include the addition of the Karbach Cantina, a renovated playground and splash pad area, a new team store location, a new interactive fan area and exclusive group areas, according to the announcement.
"These first-class renovations are another example of the Astros' and city of Sugar Land's continued effort to bring a premiere level of baseball and entertainment to this community," said Creighton Kahoalii, Astros senior vice president of affiliate business operations, in the announcement. "We're excited to welcome fans to Constellation Field this season to enjoy the new spaces throughout the ballpark while also ushering in a new era of baseball as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys."
In addition to the Karbach Cantina, additional renovations include the Kiddie Corral, which serves as the playground area for the park, and a new simulated baseball experience at Moonshot Alley, where fans can bat in select Major League ballparks through a simulated environment.
Supporting these additions are partnerships with the city of Sugar Land and businesses including Houston Methodist and Regions Bank.
"We are incredibly excited about our ongoing partnership with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and the opportunities it provides for national exposure, new visitors and the continued growth as a premier destination," said Elizabeth Huff, Sugar Land's director of economic development. "Triple A baseball was identified by our community years ago to ensure our economy remained strong and diversified and we continue to deliver high-quality services while maintaining one of the state's lowest tax rates for cities our size. We are excited to launch a new era of minor league baseball and reinvest in Constellation Field to ensure our future is strong."
The renovations come ahead of the Space Cowboys' 2022 home opener April 12 at Constellation Field versus the Round Rock Express.
