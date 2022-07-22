Conroe ISD targeted by group sending out false information about course curriculum

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Conroe Independent School District wants to set the record straight after they said they were being targeted by an unnamed group that was sending false information through text messages, phone calls, and mailers.According to the district, the unnamed group was spreading false information regarding Critical Race Theory (CRT), an academic concept that says race is a social construct and racism is the product of individual bias, to be taught in their schools.CISD said Critical Race Theory has not been and will not be a part of their curriculum."Serving our community and educating your children is a privilege. Providing a quality educational experience in the safest and most inclusive environment possible is a responsibility that we do not take lightly. We are successful because of the dedication and hard work of our great Conroe ISD staff and the support of this wonderful community," the district said in a release.The district said that not only is that information false, but that the board has taken extra steps to make sure the material in the classrooms and library are what they call "appropriate.""While we can't control the messages that outside groups may spread across our district, you can be assured that we will stand proudly and continue to serve you and your children as we have for generations," the district said.