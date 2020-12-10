Gas leak to close Hwy 105 in Conroe into the evening

The Conroe Fire Department posted an image of Highway 105 where a gas leak was reported on Dec. 10, 2020. (Twitter/ConroeFire)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Conroe Fire Department and police officials are responding to a major gas leak in Conroe.

On Thursday, Firefighters responded to reports of a gas leak near the intersection of Highway 105 West and S. Pine Lake Road in Conroe.

Centerpoint Energy says a 6-8 inch high-pressure gas line was ruptured by a company boring underground.

Centerpoint estimated Highway 105 West would need to be closed for at least eight hours from Villa to Old Road to make repairs.

