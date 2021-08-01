Street name changed after residents vote for something 'more equitable' in Missouri City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6275613" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Spectators at the Mississippi Capitol broke into applause as lawmakers took the first steps toward erasing the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Homeowners in the Vicksburg subdivision of Missouri City are hoping to help the area turn a new leaf after they voted to rename their street.According to city officials, residents in that area proposed that the street's controversial name be changed from Confederate Drive to a name that is more "equitable and inclusive." The new name of the street is now Prosperity Drive."It's almost like being a Black man living on a street that really degrades you," said resident Daryl Gilbo. "It's almost like you are on the street with General Lee himself. So I thank you for voting like you did."Daryl's wife, Rhonda, was said to be the person responsible for getting over 70% of her neighbors to agree with the name change. She said talks about the changing of street names within the city started about six years ago by another homeowner who lived on a different street named Confederate Court.City councilmembers shared their opinion on the new changes coming to their districts."These are racially insensitive and degrading names. Another lady mentioned Watts' Plantation. I don't think a lot of people really truly understand the impact mentally and emotionally of how those names and memories of those incidents and names impact you," Councilmember Jeffrey Boney said. "You have someone over there who was the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan that is on one of the streets. So when you see that, have to live on that street or drive by that on a regular basis, it is hurtful internally."