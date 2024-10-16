Facing the Facts: Election Special | Watch full special

In this episode of "Facing the Facts," we're focusing on the 2024 election. Learn about the issues and voters shaping this race.

The 2024 presidential election is in full swing, with early voting kicking off in states across the country. In this episode of "Facing the Facts," a collaboration between the ABC Owned Stations' Race and Culture and data teams, you'll learn stories about voters and policies impacting this election.

Here are some of the issues and voters shaping the 2024 election when you watch our special, "Facing the Facts: Election Special."

California

In Fresno, reporter Elisa Navarro of KFSN looks into conservative voices in minority communities and the swing to the right among some groups.

In Los Angeles, there has been historic mobilization efforts for Kamala Harris.

Anabel Nunez of KABC explores how Zoom played a role in galvanizing Black men and women, white women, and South Asians to help fundraise for Vice President Kamala Harris when President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race.

Meanwhile in the Bay Area, Race and Social Justice Reporter Julian Glover of KGO takes us inside of San Quentin State Rehabilitation Center where incarcerated people are making sure their voices are heard.

Philadelphia

The 2024 election could hinge on the votes of millions of people who have never cast a ballot -- members of Gen Z-- who were too young to vote last time around, but who are now headed to the ballot box.

As both parties try to court younger voters, many organizations are finding that reaching Gen Z takes a different strategy.

Reporter Tarhonda Thomas of WPVI in Philadelphia talks to Gen Z voters on their mindset going into the 2024 presidential election.

Texas

November will mark the first presidential election since Texas enacted Senate Bill 1, the law passed by Republicans in response to concerns about the integrity of the 2020 results.

The law imposes a number of rules that make it harder to vote by mail and limits the options for voting in person.

Reporter Rosie Nguyen with KTRK explores the impacts of SB1 to potential voter turnout in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin.

North Carolina

The country has become hyper partisan in recent years. Many voters plan to vote for their party down-ballot regardless of the candidates.

Reporter Akilah Davis with WTVD sought to find those who are die-hard Republicans and Democrats who plan to vote the party line no matter who is on the ticket.

New York

Both Donald Trump and Harris have courted Black men throughout this presidential campaign. In 2020, Black voters remained overwhelmingly loyal to the Democratic Party, voting 92%-8% for President Joe Biden, according to Pew Research.

Reporter Crystal Cranmore with WABC takes a deep dive into the voting patterns of Black men and whether the demographic will galvanize behind Harris, or if Trump will chip away at the key voting block.

Chicago

The day after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, grassroots organizations saw a huge bump in enthusiasm from Black women to elect Harris over Trump.

WLS' Jasmine Minor looks into the energy surrounding Black women for the first woman of Black and South Asian descent to lead a party's ticket.