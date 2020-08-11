HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many Houstonians know potholes and rough roads are just a part of the ride when you're driving around in the city.
Nearly a third of all Houston roads are in poor condition, a new study said. Specifically, that percent is 28.6%, which is worse than the national average of 26.4%.
A report by CoPilot looked at urban areas with the worst roads across the country. Houston ranked #22 on the list. Dallas/Fort Worth are in worse condition, according to this study - coming in at #12 on the list.
With reduced traffic in the past few months, TxDOT accelerated work on several major road improvement projects across the Houston area, including the Westheimer project, the Gulf Freeway and the interchange project near the Galleria.
New study reveals nearly one third of Houston roads are in poor condition
