Westheimer road project finishing 10 months ahead of schedule

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We have been monitoring road projects that have been sped up due to lighter traffic during the pandemic, including the Westheimer resurfacing project, which is finishing 10 months ahead of schedule.From SkyEye 13, you can see a big difference where the new asphalt ends at Dairy Ashford in west Houston. TxDOT has been working since April to resurface Westheimer between this location and the 610 West Loop.The roadwork was supposed to take 14 months, but with lighter traffic, crews could work around the clock instead of just at night. That means the project is finishing 10 months ahead of schedule.The roadway is back open now, but crews still have to finish median repair and add some final lane striping. Those finishing touches are expected to be finished by early August.