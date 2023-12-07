ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair focuses on how you can break into the computer science industry

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've ever been interested in a job in computer science, we have a way for you to break into the industry and learn what programs are available to get you a job.

This week is Computer Science Education Week, which is all about inspiring kids and adults to learn computer science. ABC13's Who's Hiring Job Fair on Thursday will focus on this industry.

You can watch this week's virtual event in the video player above starting at 10 a.m.

During the event, we'll have a guest from Per Scholas, who will talk about how you can break into the computer science industry. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says this industry is expected to grow faster than others, and the median salary for this industry is about $100,000.

In addition to talking about computer sciences, we'll have jobs from the industry available for you to apply for. We'll have immediate-hire jobs in other industries as well.

If you apply during the event, you could land an interview in days. To see the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

You can also call the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663 to apply for the jobs and ask about getting assistance with other items such as resume building, practice interviews, or childcare scholarships.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.